Company Starts Offering Farm Plastic Recycling In Minnesota

Farmers across Minnesota may soon have a chance to recycle the heavy plastic wrap used for grain storage.

In December, Winona County farmers picked up bins to put on their farms to collect the plastic wrap, which a company will pick up and use to make trash bags.

The Recycling Association of Minnesota hopes the company, Revolution Plastics, will expand in the state. Executive director Brita Sailer of the recycling association tells Minnesota Public Radio News the company plans to open a collection hub in Sauk Centre in February.

Sailer says her group has been working for about three years to get the company to come to Minnesota.

There is no cost to farmers who participate. The recycling association is asking farmers statewide to sign up on its website and express interest.