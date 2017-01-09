State Auditor Rebecca Otto Running For Minnesota Governor

Another name has been thrown in the hat in the race for the governor of Minnesota in 2018.

Three-term State Auditor Rebecca Otto will seek the DFL nomination for Governor.

Otto will begin her campaign with a listening tour across the state. The tour will take place over the next several months featuring a conversation about what is next for Minnesota and what is needed from the next governor.

The tour begins tonight in Stillwater. Otto will also stop in Redwood Falls this Thursday at 6 p.m.For a full list of dates visit http://www.rebeccaotto.com/