Ventura Loses Appeal To Reinstate $1.8 Million Verdict

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Supreme Court has turned away former Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura's bid for reinstatement of a $1.8 million verdict in his defamation case against the estate of slain Navy SEAL and ``American Sniper'' author Chris Kyle.
    The justices didn't comment Monday in leaving intact a decision by the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to upend the verdict.
    Kyle's autobiography was the basis for the 2014 film ``American Sniper.'' Ventura, a former SEAL, took issue with Kyle's claim that Kyle punched Ventura at a California bar in 2006 for offensive comments about the SEALs.
    Ventura said Kyle made up the entire incident and that the book damaged Ventura's reputation among former SEALs.
    A jury had sided with Ventura. 
    The case could return to Minnesota for a new trial. 