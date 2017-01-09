Vince Gill To Perform At Mankato Verizon Event Center

Break out your plaid shirts and cowboy boots because country music star Vince Gill is coming to town.

Gill will perform at the Verizon Event Center on Thursday, April 6.

The artist has sold more than 26 million albums, winning 20 Grammy’s and earning 18 CMA Awards. Tickets range from $45 to $125 dollars.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. and will be available at the Verizon Center box office and through all Ticketmaster outlets.