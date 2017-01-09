MNsure Announces Enrollment Numbers

MNsure announced 103,578 Minnesotans have enrolled in private health plan coverage since November 1, the start of the 2017 open enrollment period. This number far exceeds the 85,390 total private health plan enrollments during the last open enrollment period and marks the first time MNsure has enrolled more than 100,000 Minnesotans into private health plan coverage. Including Medical Assistance and MinnesotaCare, MNsure has enrolled 188,702 Minnesotans in health coverage.

The numbers reported include new consumers, renewing consumers who have come back and shopped for a new plan for 2017, and renewing consumers who are continuing their previous plan for 2017.

Every year MNsure's enrollments have increased, and topping the 100,000 mark this year is a milestone, said CEO Allison O'Toole. "Minnesota's health insurance rate is at a historic high of 96 percent, and these numbers will contribute to raising that even higher. In the coming weeks, we're going to be working overtime to let more Minnesotans know about the assistance available and help them gain coverage."

Sixty two percent of private health plan enrollees are receiving tax credits this year, with the average credit $672 a month or $8,000 a year, about three times higher than it was in 2016.

"Minnesotans are saving money through MNsure," said O'Toole. "Tax credits are providing real relief for consumers facing steep rate increases from health insurance companies."

BY THE NUMBERS:

Private health plan enrollments:103,578

Medical Assistance enrollments: 65,164

MinnesotaCare enrollments: 19,960

Total enrollments:188,702

Percentage receiving tax credits: 62%

Average monthly tax credit: $672

Average yearly tax credit: $8,000

