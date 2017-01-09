Monday Recognized As Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Governor Dayton has officially proclaimed Monday as Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.



The day is meant to recognize the service and sacrifice of law enforcement officials throughout the state and around the country.

In honor of the day, the governor's residence windows and the interstate 35W bridge will be lit blue.

Despite the recognition, officers say they feel appreciated not just today, but every day.



"We do feel very appreciated by the community that we serve, especially during the holidays here, we receive a number of treats and goodies and cards. We can drive and walk throughout the city and have good, positive contacts with community members and visitors that come to the area as well. It's nice to feel appreciated and we do appreciate the appreciation, but we do care about the citizens and the people that we serve here, as well," said Cdr. Matt DuRose with Mankato Public Safety.



Minnesota is home to 10,000 law enforcement officials. Throughout 2016, no officer was lost in line of duty in Minnesota, but our nation lost a total of 138 officers last year.

