MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Tips For Putting Together Your Resume

Cynthia Favre, Director of the Gustavus Adolphus College Career Development Office, joined KEYC News 12 this Midday with some resume tips to start off your new year.

When it comes to keywords, Favre recommends taking a look at the words used in the position description and trying to use those same words in your resume.

As for the layout of a resume, Favre says to keep it clean and to avoid unusual fonts and underline. She recommends using bold to emphasize certain words. She said it's a good idea to figure out what you want your resume to look like before searching for templates online.

Another great tool to network with possible employers is LinkedIn. The site allows users to post work and skill experience along with work samples. It also gives you a chance to connect with professionals throughout the region. If you do use LinkedIn, Favre says it's important to keep your resume information up to date. Find out more about LinkedIn here: https://www.linkedin.com/.