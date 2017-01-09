Union Pacific: Ellendale Train Derailment Caused By Rail Defect

Union Pacific says they’ve determined the cause of a train derailment in Ellendale that prompted the city’s evacuation back in November.

Officials say the 146-car train was carrying hazardous chemicals early on November 11 when it derailed near Highway 30. Two of the cars that derailed contained propane and butane.

According to Union Pacific Railroad, investigators believe the derailment was caused by a railroad defect.

The report has been filed with the Federal Railroad Administration for further investigation.

All 700 Ellendale residents were asked to evacuate to a nearby church while crews contained the incident. Union Pacific did a controlled vent and burn on the scene, which they say is now completely clear of all incident-related debris.