Cold & Rain Impact Number of Visitors to Kiwanis Holiday Lights

A slight decrease in the visitors is shown in the preliminary numbers for the fifth annual Kiwanis Holiday Lights.

165,000 people either drove or walked thru the lights at Sibley Park, down from 180,000 in 2015

Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik says they can attribute the lower numbers to the cold and rainy weather that we had.

In turn, cash and food donations were down also. They collected 11.5 tons of food, which was down nearly 10% from 2015. Cash donations were also down 10 percent

Despite the downturn, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights say record attendance for the parade and saw a big rush in both walking and driving traffic in the final week due to the warm weather at the end of the year.

The Kiwanis Holiday Lights Board will be meeting at the end of January to determine the amount of money that will be donated back to the non-profits that assisted with the event.

-KEYC News 12