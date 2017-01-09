Cause of Mobile Home Fire Still Unknown

The cause of the fire that destroyed two mobile homes in St. Peter Friday night is still under investigation.



According to the St. Peter Fire Department, mobile home 14 off of Freeman Drive was engulfed in flames by 9:30 p.m. The flames quickly spread to mobile home 15 by the time responders arrived.

About 40 firefighters from St. Peter, Nicollet and North Mankato were on the scene for nearly 3 hours. Officials say the cold conditions made the fight difficult and that both homes were a loss.

All of the occupants in the two homes did get out safely. American Red Cross volunteers are now helping the two families, which includes nine adults and one child.

--KEYC News 12