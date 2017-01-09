Man Allegedly Threatens Family With Machete

Assault charges are pending after an 18-year old Mankato resident allegedly threatened family members with a machete.



Police say they responded to a disturbance call just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday. When they got to the residence, police were informed that Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods got into an argument with family members after they threw away his bottle collection.



"As they were arguing back and forth, Mr. Klindworth-Woods retrieved a machete from somewhere in the residence and was holding it down by his side, swinging it low in somewhat of a threatening manner against the other residents," said Cdr. Matt DuRose with Mankato Public Safety.



Woods was found in the area outside of the home and taken into custody.

No one was injured in the incident.

