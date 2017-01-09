Deadline To Apply For FEMA Help Quickly Approaching

Many residents affected by the September flooding are eligible for assistance but have yet to seek help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

And time is running out.

Manager, Paul Ferris says a main reason people haven't applied for FEMA is because once they collect their insurance payments they are not eligible for help.

"Insurance is your first line of defense but if insurance hasn't covered all of your damage, FEMA may assist you with unmet needs. We do need to see the settlement. We need to see your insurance papers and we will compare our FEMA verified loss and inspection with what insurance has inspected," Disaster Recovery Center, Paul Ferris said.

Although many people think they don't have that much damage, they could face potential problems down the road.

"With the water and the ground being saturated with the water over the past year, freezing and thawing, it could damage your walls in your basement. So it's best to have everybody sign up for it," Sheriff, Brad Milbrath said.

Moving ahead and making repairs yourself didn't make you ineligible for FEMA.

"If you bring FEMA receipts you may be eligible for reimbursement. We don't expect people not to do the repairs in this kind of cold weather," Ferris said.

Many worry that accepting money from FEMA may affect their Social Security Checks and be a taxed income.

"People feel like they're getting money from the government and it's income so they assume they have to pay taxes on it. There is no tax and no impact on social security by a FEMA grant," Ferris said.

After Wednesday, Blue Earth and Hennepin counties will transition to other locations.

The Waseca Public Safety Center and the mall in Albert Lea are the two that will remain open.

Both locations are open from 9am to 6pm Mondays through Saturdays.

The deadline to apply is January 30th.

To apply visit www.DisasterAssitance.gov, call 1-800-621-3362 between 6am-10pm, or visit a Disaster Recovery Center.

