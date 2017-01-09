How To Make Your Resume Stand Out

The start of the New Year may seem like a good time for a fresh start in your career. But before you start applying, you may want to cleanup your resume.



Professionals say that the first read on a resume is about six seconds before it lands in the yes or no pile. But you can catch an employer's eye by formatting your resume creatively, based on the type of job you're applying for, and including skills that will set you apart.



"I have college students who will say 'I'm a college student, I learn quickly, I'm organized and I show up to work on time.' That's probably not helpful because that's an expectation of every college graduate. You should put things in an 'about me' that's unique and special to you," said Gustavus Adolphus Career Development Director Cynthia Favre.



Favre says when you're applying, it's important to remember that your resume isn't a laundry list of everything you have ever done, but an advertisement for what you want to do in the future.



"I don't really care that you cleaned the store when you worked in retail, I care that you were involved with customer service, store operations, inventory management. I'm looking for those higher order skills," said Favre.



While you may be eager to land the job, it's important to always spell check and tense check before sending your resume out. And even in the age of LinkedIn and online applications, Favre says a signed resume and cover letter will go a long way.

--KEYC News 12