DNR Lowers Water Levels In Goose And Rice Lakes

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will be lowering water levels in Goose Lake in Waseca County and Rice Lake in Steele and Dodge Counties.

Due to the flooding back in September, large numbers of common carp and exotic fish entered the lake, which can cause declines in wildlife habitat quality and water clarity.

"By lowering the water levels we reduce the availability of oxygen and we can induce a winter kill on the lake and so the exotic fish will actually die as a result of the draw down and that's our goal is to reduce their numbers and this mimics natural cycles that would happen on these lakes with water level fluctuations," Assistant Area Wildlife Manager, Brandon Schad said.

Goose and Rice Lakes are designated as wildlife management lakes, allowing the DNR to perform water level draw downs.

--KEYC News 12