Whiskey River Announces They Are Closing

For decades, it sat just over the bridge in St. Peter.

But Monday night is the last night in business for Whiskey River Emporium. The announcement came Monday afternoon on social media and the business' website, saying simply: 'We are sorry to inform everyone that tonight is our last night of business. We want to thank everyone for keeping us in business for over 35 years!'

We reached out to staff, but they told us they have no comment.