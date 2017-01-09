Habitat for Humanity Starts Biggest Project Yet in Fairmont

Habitat for Humanity is taking on a new project in Fairmont. Across the country, there were 13 properties that Citibank had foreclosed and wanted to donate. Habitat for Humanity usually builds their own ranch style home from the ground up but when this unique opportunity came across their desk, they couldn't say no.

"We looked at it, we looked at how much, how many repairs would be needed, we knew it was extensive but then we also saw the potential and possibility in the home. So we decided to accept it," Staci Thompson, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Martin-Faribault county said.



The home on North Orient street needs a lot of work. From tearing down plaster, gutting the electric and plumbing, and then finding contractors to help rebuild. Habitat for Humanity has never worked on a 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 full bath project before. And they say it's the biggest one they've tried to tackle yet.



"There were four of us here that day. And, we were able to strip this room, so it was a good start but a lot more work to be done," Jim Wood, a Valero Volunteer coordinator and Habitat for Humanity board member said. While it'll be an expensive remodel, Valero Energy has partnered with the group to make sure the house is fit for a larger family. Valero has donated more than 5–thousand to help rebuild the foundation—a project that will cost around 17 thousand. And Valero donates hundreds of hours of time.



"Habitat is a great organization, you know being able to help give people a hand up, not a hand out. But give them a chance to, a chance to get on their own, and feed, have a safe housing environment," Wood said.



"Every one, every child deserves a place to live, to call their own. They deserve a place where they are safe, where they're warm, where they can have friends over, where they have room to do their homework," Thompson said. Habitat for Humanity says they're still holding fundraisers to help cover the cost of remodeling the home. And they say every dime they raise, and hour they spend on it is completely worth it.



"Oh my gosh, it is the greatest feeling. You know, you work, and you work, and you work, and there are days when you're like, 'oh I don't want to do this anymore,' but you know, the day the family moves in and they get their keys and it's dedicated. It just really feeds your soul," Thompson said.



Their next fundraiser is on the 19th at the Red Rock Center in Fairmont. The "Hard Hat Fundraising Breakfast" starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 8. If you would like to sponsor a table at the breakfast, donate money, or volunteer time, contact Staci Thompson at 507-526-2500.