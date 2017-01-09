Mankato City Council Gets A Facelift With Three New Members

The Mankato city council welcomes three new members to the city's governmental body.



That big of a changeover, almost half of the seven total seats, could mean changes are coming.



The new batch of council members come in three very different forms.

There's the returning councilman, Mike Laven, back after four years in the same spot.

Jenn Melby-Kelley is very prominent in the area, though taking her first dive into public office.

And Dennis Dieken, seen often at city council meetings in the past, but just now sitting in the spotlight.



Meanwhile, tonight city manager Pat Hentges went over his State of the City report, specifically highlighting the efforts of the Safe and Clean policy put in place for downtown.



