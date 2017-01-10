Police: 2nd Shooting Victim In Downtown Minneapolis Dies

Minneapolis police say a second man who was shot over the weekend in the city's downtown has died.

The man was among three people who were shot early Saturday. He had been in critical condition, and police say he died at Hennepin County Medical Center. Two other adults suffered non-critical injuries.

The name of the victim was not immediately released. No arrests are reported.

Another man was fatally shot after bar closing time early Sunday in downtown Minneapolis. A woman who also was shot was taken to HCMC with non-critical injuries.

Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau has said altercations preceded both shootings, and that the victims were targeted.