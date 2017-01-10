Minneapolis Settles Lawsuits Over Driver Database Misuse

Lawsuits filed against local governments in Minnesota starting several years ago over misuse of the state's driver and vehicle service database are slowing being closed.

The database contains addresses, driving records and photographs of Minnesota residents with a license. Some cases have been dismissed or narrowed by courts, while others have been settled.

Minneapolis City Attorney Susan Segal says about a half-dozen cases remain active against the city, down from a peak of about 40.

Minneapolis officials are expected to give an initial sign-off to a $155,000 settlement with Sheila Potocnik, who sued the city alleging that a police sergeant used private information in the database to harass her. The City Council also is expected to approve a settlement with Kelly Marie Engebretson for $25,000.