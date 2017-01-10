2016 Motorcycle Deaths Down From 2015

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety says 2016 motorcycle deaths were down 13 percent compared to 2015.

According to preliminary motorcycle safety numbers 53 motorcyclists were killed on Minnesota roads in 2016.

DPS says 31 of those riders killed were not wearing a helmet. 11 of the crashes happened while motorcyclists were negotiating a curve and 17 involved only the motorcycle itself.

The state has 56 percent less motorcycle deaths since 1980 when the record number of motorcycle fatalities was 121.

DPS says you can avoid being a statistic by wearing brightly colored protective gear and a DOT approved helmet.