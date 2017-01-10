Tiger's Vishe Rabb Off To Great Start

There's one player that sets the tone for the rest of the Springfield Tigers girls basketball team.

The Springfield Tigers offense runs through one player, Vishe Rabb.

Rabb's averaging more than 30 points a game...can play out on the perimeter or dominate inside.



"Vishe is a phenomenal player....she's one of those players every coach wants on their team, and nobody wants to coach against. She's worked very hard over the years to become one of the best basketball players in the area, and in Minnesota," said Brandon Wilhelmi, head coach.

"I really like to see the floor, so if I can get someone else open to get me open again, that's kind of my favorite way to play, speed it up a little bit."

She's not only leading by example with her play on the court, but vocally has taken a leadership role.

"Being a senior, she has the confidence to be a strong leader which really developed toward the end of last year, but this year she's definitely a leader on the floor, floor captain, she's not afraid to encourage her teammates, and I like the way she gets after it."

"I'm a lot more confident, I don't know if that's just because of my AAU season or what, but something just clicked so I feel more confident stepping on the floor," said Rabb.

Rabb will continue her basketball career in college where she'll play for the Augustana Vikings.

"I am super excited to keep on going, a lot of people it's just done and a sad thing. I'll be really heartbroken once basketball season is done, but I have something to look forward to still, so it's a super awesome experience," said Rabb.

Her leadership and ability to score from anywhere on the floor is why Vishe Rabb is this week's KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athlete of the Week.

