Nelson And Guse Tandem Heads Bluejays Attack

The Waseca Bluejays boys basketball team features an explosive offense...with two players leading the way.



Waseca's basketball team features a couple of scorers that can knock down shots from anywhere on the floor.

Senior captains Kaleb Nelson and Jake Guse are a dynamic duo leading the Bluejays offense.



"He's a great shooter, he can defend well, he's lengthy and brings lots of energy," said Guse, prep athlete.

"He gets every board pretty much, and he brings a lot of energy to the team," said Nelson, prep athlete.

Through the first of the year, Guse was averaging a double–double while Nelson put up more than 20 points a game.



"Anybody's who's seen him play understands that he shoots the ball extremely well, he's extremely athletic, and he's one of our better defensive players to game in and game out, he usually guards the other teams best player for crunch time," said Seth Anderson, head coach.

The Bluejays are without their top scorer from a year ago...and are playing under a new head coach.

But the team's off to a great start...with these two igniting the success.

"Those two guys will probably be the first ones to admit that their jobs become a lot easier because of the three other players on the court with them at all times. It's a very well rounded team offensively and defensively. When you have that many weapons, it makes what you're doing offensively and defensively that much easier," said Anderson.

"We have great shooters, I mean and that's one thing if I'm double teamed I can throw it out to them, and they'll knock down some big shots, and then I can just be able to go one on one," said Guse.

"Everybody is contributing to the team, it's not just one person doing everything on offense or defense, everyone is doing their part to help the team win," said Nelson.

Their leadership on the hardwood is why Kaleb Nelson and Jake Guse are this week's KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athletes of the Week.

