Neighbors Sue Ramsey Family Over Backyard Animals

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Neighbors of an upscale neighborhood in a Twin Cities suburb are taking a family to court over its backyard brood of chickens and a potbellied pig.
Tom and Edie Harer brought the chickens to their Norfolk neighborhood home in Ramsey last spring, and the potbellied pig arrived shortly after. The Harers received a letter about their chickens from their homeowners association in October and were sued by mid-December.
    The association alleges that the potbellied pig, the chickens and the outdoor structures the animals inhabit violate Northfork's governing documents.
    Edie Harer says she doesn't believe the animals are harming anyone. City Council officials recently granted the family a nontraditional animal license to keep the 45-pound pig, despite the association's objections.
    Officials from the association declined to comment, citing ongoing litigation.

