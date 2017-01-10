Prep Athlete: Mitchell Weber

The St. Clair Cyclones boys basketball team made it to state for the first time in school history last year.

And one returning player in particular is giving defenses fits with his great post play.

The Cyclones offense runs through a force in the center.

"I think his overall athleticism and strength, he's good anywhere on the floor, he's a match-up problem for anyone we play," said Charlie Freitag, head coach.

"He's always energetic, and he's always looking for the open guy if he's not double or triple teamed he looks to score and that's fine by all of us," said Grant Nagel.

Mitchell Weber attacks the rim anytime he takes the floor, grabbing rebounds and scoring plenty of points.

"I just try to get an open shot, fake one way, get it back the other just try to get the best shot I can get," said Mitchell Weber, prep athlete.

Passing a thousand points earlier this month.

"It's a big thing for me, I was hoping to get it my sophomore year, but I was a little bit short. It's nice to get it at the beginning of the junior year, look past it, and move on to the next goal," said Weber.



"He's had a good career, but he's only in the first third of his junior year, he's played a lot of games, he's considered a veteran," said Freitag.

Offensively, Weber's always a threat to score....and defensively he's proven to be one of the better shot blockers..

"He's got such a way with his timing to block shots, and he can play in front or behind because if they catch it in there, he's able to stay straight up," said Freitag.

Playing with an infectious attitude helping lead St. Clair to state last season....

"Last year the section game to beat Cleveland to go to state was pretty great. It was a big thing for St. Clair for the first time ever going to state, that was good," said Weber.

Weber's leadership on both ends of the floor is why he's our KEYC Scheels All Sports Boys Prep Athlete of the Week.