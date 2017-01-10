Prep Athletes:Heiderscheidt and Polesky

Five juniors start on the Sleepy Eye girls basketball team....and one is making a comeback after going down last season with a knee injury.

Sleepy Eye's Madi Heiderscheidt is back on the court making plays after suffering a serious ACL injury last January.



"Madi is a great player I could go on and on, but the best thing about her is she is a huge fighter, she's going to give it her all, all the time, coming off an ACL injury thinking I'm not going to let it stop me, and come back stronger than ever and she has," said Polesky.



"She works her tail off in the offseason, so for her to get back out there and do what she loves is most important to her and it's awesome to see out there and be a part of that, it's awesome to see her grow as a person and a player," said Ryan Hulke, head coach.

She's averaging about 16 points this season for the Indians, competing at a high level...



"Basketball has been my life for a long time, and taking that year off really hurt, but now I just take every game for granted and it's great to be out with my friends and my team," said Heiderscheidt.

While the offense runs through Heiderscheidt....Brianna Polesky is another player that does a little bit of everything on the floor...

"She can shoot she can drive, she can play defense, she's a big bodied guard. She creates energy, and she's a captain, she's vocal, she does everything for us," said Heiderscheidt.

"Bri's a gym rat, you can't keep her out of there. I tried to tell the girls to stay out of the gym this last weekend and here I hear she's at the arena getting 100 shots up with her brother. She shoots it very well, she shot 83 percent last year and made just under 70 threes last year. She's added to her game this year, she's a great defender, very smart on the defensive end obviously they both bring a lot to our program," said Hulke.

Their hard work and dedication is why Brianna Polesky and Madi Heidershceidt are this week's KEYC Scheels All Sports Girls Prep Athletes of the week.