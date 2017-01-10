KEYC - No Travel Advised in Parts of Southern Minnesota

No Travel Advised in Parts of Southern Minnesota

By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
The Minnesota Department of Transportation advises no travel in western Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Martin and Watonwan Counties, due to heavy snow and high winds creating zero visibility at this time.

Officials do not anticipate any interstate or highway closures at this time; however, motorists may encounter brief lane and road closures where crashes occur.

MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:

·         Check road conditions at www.511mn.org or call 511; it takes time to get roads back to good driving conditions.

·         Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

·         Stay back at least five, and preferably 10, car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.

·         Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially into traffic to further improve road conditions.

·         Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

