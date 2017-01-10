KEYC - MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Mount Kato Offering Lessons During National Sk

MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Mount Kato Offering Lessons During National Ski And Snowboard Month

Posted:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
January is National Learn to Ski and Snowboard Month and John Romberg, Director of Skiing Services at Mount Kato, joined us this Midday to talk about what they're doing to celebrate the initiative. The initiative began in January of 2009 in a handful of states. Now 34 states have special learn to ski and snowboard programs, with more than 750,000 people participating nationally.

Classes are offered for both children and adults. For information and pricing, visit https://www.mountkato.com/learn-ski-or-snowboard. 

