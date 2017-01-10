KEYC - No Travel Advisory Lifted

No Travel Advisory Lifted

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has lifted the no travel advisory in western Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Martin and Watonwan Counties as visibility has improved, however, many highways remain completely covered or partially covered with snow and ice.

Motorists can expect scattered slippery areas and blowing snow and are reminded to check www.511mn.org before they travel.

Officials do not anticipate any interstate or highway closures at this time; however, motorists may encounter brief lane and road closures where crashes occur.

MnDOT snowplow operators are doing their part to make highways safe. Motorists should remember to:

·         Be patient and remember snowplows are working to improve road conditions for your trip.

·         Stay back at least five, and preferably 10, car lengths behind the plow, far from the snow cloud.

·         Stay alert for snowplows that turn or exit frequently and often with little warning. Plows may also travel over centerlines or partially into traffic to further improve road conditions.

·         Slow down to a safe speed for current conditions. Snowplows typically move at slower speeds.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

