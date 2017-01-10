KEYC - Branstad Set to Deliver Major Speech to Iowa Lawmakers

Branstad Set to Deliver Major Speech to Iowa Lawmakers

Gov. Terry Branstad is set to deliver a major speech to Iowa lawmakers that will outline his priorities while he remains governor.

Branstad will give the annual Condition of the State address Tuesday to lawmakers at the Iowa Capitol. The speech will be Branstad's last as governor before he resigns to become U.S. ambassador to China, though a timetable on the transition is not available.

The Republican governor is expected to discuss policy initiatives and strains on the state budget. The current roughly $7.2 billion budget has a shortfall of about $110 million. Branstad has said he plans to seek agency cuts to help fill the shortfall.

