St. Peter Reflects on 35 Years of History at Whiskey River

Monday night, Whiskey River opened their doors to customers for the last time after more than 35 years of service in the St. Peter community.

Abruptly notifying the public through Facebook with a message saying 'We are sorry to inform everyone that tonight is our last night of business. We want to thank everyone for keeping us in business for over 35 years!' ... leaving many surprised.

"When that message went out from Whiskey River, there was an immediate buzz from everyone who's ever been there in the past 35 years," Ed Lee with the Chamber of Commerce said.

Whiskey River sitting just over the bridge in St. Peter attracted many more than just the community members living in the area.

"It's been here for a long time it's a landmark almost. It's drawn a lot of people to St. Peter I think. It's going to be definitely missed," Dale Sillman said.

Dale, being a past employee of Whiskey River says the place was like one big family.

"Everybody knew everybody almost and I don't know it was a fun place to go to," Sillman said.

People stopping by for not only good company but good company with a view.

"You could look out the window and see deer and see wild turkey, see birds of a feather and the interior was all about that theme," Lee said.

Throughout the years, many memories were made at Whiskey River.

"Before my wife and I were married I'd go there a lot. I knew all the people that worked there and ran around with some of them, played cards, shook dice went there for coffee in the morning," Pete Rheaume said.

Although, St. Peter has many restaurants, the community members are sad to see a good thing go after so many years.

"I guess I would say it's just maybe personal reasons and nobody knows. I think a lot of people were surprised," Lee said.

"It'll definitely have an impact. I remember when they opened but I don't know what will happen in the future. There are a lot of stories about him trying to sell it," Rheaume said.

Tuesday is the last day Whiskey River will be refunding money for gift cards.

--KEYC News 12