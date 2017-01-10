KEYC - Friends Of North Mankato Refunding Donations

Friends Of North Mankato Refunding Donations

Posted: Updated:
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. -

The Friends of North Mankato say they will be refunding the money donated to the organization to buy the Tschohl property.

The group started collecting donations in 2014 to purchase the 7-acre property to turn into a park.

Their efforts raised about $160,000 in pledges and donations, an anonymous donor and loans.

But the group says they won't need the money since they're happy with Prairie Senior Cottages' plans to develop the property.

Friends of North Mankato John Hurd said, "Most of the money will be refunded automatically, we have your names, your addresses and how much you gave, especially anybody that gave money that's over 20 bucks, you should get that back in the mail."

If donors don't receive their money back or if it's less than $20 and would like a refund, they can contact Hurd.

The group is asking to keep smaller donations to help pay for about $1500 of expenses.

Hurd says money left over will go toward a memorial on the property for Lloyd Tschohl, who died in a standoff with police in 2013.

For donors, they can contact Hurd at jhconstr@charter.net or 507-386-1688 with any questions.

--KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:39:08 GMT

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    •   