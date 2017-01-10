Friends Of North Mankato Refunding Donations

The Friends of North Mankato say they will be refunding the money donated to the organization to buy the Tschohl property.

The group started collecting donations in 2014 to purchase the 7-acre property to turn into a park.

Their efforts raised about $160,000 in pledges and donations, an anonymous donor and loans.

But the group says they won't need the money since they're happy with Prairie Senior Cottages' plans to develop the property.

Friends of North Mankato John Hurd said, "Most of the money will be refunded automatically, we have your names, your addresses and how much you gave, especially anybody that gave money that's over 20 bucks, you should get that back in the mail."

If donors don't receive their money back or if it's less than $20 and would like a refund, they can contact Hurd.

The group is asking to keep smaller donations to help pay for about $1500 of expenses.

Hurd says money left over will go toward a memorial on the property for Lloyd Tschohl, who died in a standoff with police in 2013.

For donors, they can contact Hurd at jhconstr@charter.net or 507-386-1688 with any questions.

