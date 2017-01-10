Limited Visibility on the Roads

MnDOT has lifted the no travel advisory in western Brown, Cottonwood, Jackson, Martin and Watonwan Counties since visibility has improved. While there are no longer any travel advisories in the area, MnDOT says many highways may remain completely covered or partially covered with snow and ice. Officials don't anticipate any interstate or highway closures at this time; they say motorists might encounter a brief lane or road closure where crashes occur.

"So what we're seeing for road conditions right now, we have a light layer of icy glaze on some of the roadways, along with the light snowfall that we had this morning which is creating near zero visibility on some of the highways in the area," Chase Fester, MnDOT Maintenance Superintendent said.



And even though road conditions have improved since this afternoon, MnDOT still wants to remind motorists to use extra caution when out on the roads.



"If you have to travel, make sure your headlights are on. Go slow, and be aware of your surroundings and be aware of your surroundings best you can be," Fester said.



MnDOT says they are treating roads here in town with chemical, but with snow and ice covering many highways, it's too hard for them to treat those out there. And if you see a snow–plow out on the road, make sure your driving with their safety in mind too.



"So the plow operators can see just as good as your regular traveling public, if not worse, due to where the plow sits in the air and the snow coming of the plow over the windshields. So make sure you give the plow operators plenty of room to do their job, stay back, don't try to pass in the snow cloud. And make sure you have your headlights on," Fester said.

Lookout drive is barely visible because of wind and snow conditions. And MnDOT is saying if you can stay inside, make sure you do that.



Slow down, take your time, and if you don't have to travel anywhere, don't," Fester said.