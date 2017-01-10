Deadline to Enroll in MNsure Health Plan Quickly Approaching

The deadline is quickly approaching to sign up for MNsure health plan coverage. You now have five days to sign up for February 1, 2017 coverage. To make that deadline, you must sign up by this Sunday, January 15.

The last day to sign up for 2017 coverage is January 31, but then your plan wouldn't kick in until March.

If you don't have health insurance for 2017, you could face a hefty tax penalty. You could end up paying more than 600 dollars. MNsure navigators encourage signing up as soon as you can to make sure you don't get slapped with the fine.



"The sooner the better, just because it does take time to process your application and get all your insurance cards and everything in the mail. We always encourage everyone to get in as quickly as you can and pick those plans," Karla Esqueda, a MNsure enrollment assister said.



Yesterday, MNsure announced that more than 100–thousand Minnesotans have signed up for private health plan coverage—– which is a milestone.