Title IX Coordinator Welcomed At Gustavus

For the past year, students and staff at Gustavus Adolphus College have been working to address the issue of sexual misconduct on campus.

Come this winter and spring semester, a recent hire at Gustavus Adolphus will focus full time on issues dealing with Title IX.

GAC Title IX and Sexual Misconduct Prevention Coordinator Justine Stein said, "Believe in what schools are doing and want to be a part of that process."

Justine Stein started her job last week and will work on the college's focus of prevention and education to address sexual misconduct.

An effort she says will involve participation across campus.

Stein said, "I think that's going to be a key piece is collaboration and thinking strategically about how to send this message to students, first-year through senior education."

Last spring, students and staff at Gustavus took part the college president's task force... looking at the school's policies and including several changes dealing with reporting and support for victims starting during this past fall semester.

GAC Junior Avery Bather said, "We have made a lot of progress, especially in the term of our reporting of sexual misconduct incidents and so, people are getting more comfortable on this campus talking about the issue."

Stein's new role is part of those reforms, a hiring process including input from students in the selection.

And for students and administration, it's a hire to help continue put focus on the issue and help change the culture on campus.

A report by the Minnesota Department of Higher Education shows the campus had 19 reports of sexual assaults in 2015, but the high number is impart credited to some of the focus placed on addressing the issue.

GAC VP of Human Resources Julie Kline said, "When you have an increased focus and commitment on Title IX activities, sometimes the cases do go up, however with the prevention techniques we're putting in place, we see them eventually going down."

