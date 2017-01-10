KEYC - Title IX Coordinator Welcomed At Gustavus

Title IX Coordinator Welcomed At Gustavus

Posted: Updated:
ST. PETER, MINN. -

For the past year, students and staff at Gustavus Adolphus College have been working to address the issue of sexual misconduct on campus.

Come this winter and spring semester, a recent hire at Gustavus Adolphus will focus full time on issues dealing with Title IX.

GAC Title IX and Sexual Misconduct Prevention Coordinator Justine Stein said, "Believe in what schools are doing and want to be a part of that process."

Justine Stein started her job last week and will work on the college's focus of prevention and education to address sexual misconduct.

An effort she says will involve participation across campus.

Stein said, "I think that's going to be a key piece is collaboration and thinking strategically about how to send this message to students, first-year through senior education."

Last spring, students and staff at Gustavus took part the college president's task force... looking at the school's policies and including several changes dealing with reporting and support for victims starting during this past fall semester.

GAC Junior Avery Bather said, "We have made a lot of progress, especially in the term of our reporting of sexual misconduct incidents and so, people are getting more comfortable on this campus talking about the issue."

Stein's new role is part of those reforms, a hiring process including input from students in the selection.

And for students and administration, it's a hire to help continue put focus on the issue and help change the culture on campus.

A report by the Minnesota Department of Higher Education shows the campus had 19 reports of sexual assaults in 2015, but the high number is impart credited to some of the focus placed on addressing the issue.

GAC VP of Human Resources Julie Kline said, "When you have an increased focus and commitment on Title IX activities, sometimes the cases do go up, however with the prevention techniques we're putting in place, we see them eventually going down."

--KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:39:08 GMT

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    •   