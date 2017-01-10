KEYC - Push For Ice Rink In St. Peter Begins

Push For Ice Rink In St. Peter Begins

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Gustafson, News Reporter
Connect

Mankato isn't the only city looking for more ice.

Groups in St. Peter have begun to look at a building a facility of their own.
 
City leaders stress that the idea is in the very initial stages, a proposal by the St. Peter Parks Board to building a combination field house / ice rink on

Broadway Avenue in between the new high school and Gustavus soccer fields.

The goal is to incorporate the city, school and college into the development.
 
St. Peter city administrator Todd Prafke says, "A lot of the discussions haven't happened yet. It's great there's a group that wants to do something. From a process perspective, it's going to take things like associations and school district and Gustavus and the city to make something happen. Everyone's going to want to use it so let's make sure everyone gets included."
 
The city of St. Peter and the St. Peter school district partnered together in development of the new high school and nearby parks and athletic fields, set to open next fall.

-- KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:39:08 GMT

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    •   