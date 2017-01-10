Push For Ice Rink In St. Peter Begins

Mankato isn't the only city looking for more ice.

Groups in St. Peter have begun to look at a building a facility of their own.



City leaders stress that the idea is in the very initial stages, a proposal by the St. Peter Parks Board to building a combination field house / ice rink on

Broadway Avenue in between the new high school and Gustavus soccer fields.

The goal is to incorporate the city, school and college into the development.



St. Peter city administrator Todd Prafke says, "A lot of the discussions haven't happened yet. It's great there's a group that wants to do something. From a process perspective, it's going to take things like associations and school district and Gustavus and the city to make something happen. Everyone's going to want to use it so let's make sure everyone gets included."



The city of St. Peter and the St. Peter school district partnered together in development of the new high school and nearby parks and athletic fields, set to open next fall.

-- KEYC News 12