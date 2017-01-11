KEYC - UPDATE: Steele County Courthouse Staff Relocated To Owatonna Fir

UPDATE: Steele County Courthouse Staff Relocated To Owatonna Fire Hall After Pipe Leak

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Updated 10:06 a.m. January 11:

Court administration has been forced to relocate following a pipe break at the Steele County Courthouse yesterday afternoon.
County officials closed the building around 2 p.m. after a pipe leak damaged the ceilings and other infrastructure of the building.
The administrative operations and court proceedings have been relocated to the Owatonna Fire Hall located at 107 West Main Street next to the courthouse.
Officials say the fire hall will offer space for judges, administrative staff and two courtrooms.
The county says that court administration is in the process of contacting parties that have cases scheduled to be heard at the courthouse this week.
Court users with questions about their specific case should contact the Steele County District Court Administration at 507.444.7701.
    •   