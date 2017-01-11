UPDATE: Steele County Courthouse Staff Relocated To Owatonna Fire Hall After Pipe Leak

Updated 10:06 a.m. January 11:

Court administration has been forced to relocate following a pipe break at the Steele County Courthouse yesterday afternoon.

County officials closed the building around 2 p.m. after a pipe leak damaged the ceilings and other infrastructure of the building.

The administrative operations and court proceedings have been relocated to the Owatonna Fire Hall located at 107 West Main Street next to the courthouse.

Officials say the fire hall will offer space for judges, administrative staff and two courtrooms.

The county says that court administration is in the process of contacting parties that have cases scheduled to be heard at the courthouse this week.

Court users with questions about their specific case should contact the Steele County District Court Administration at 507.444.7701.

The state of Minnesota Court Administration and Steele County Probation Services worked yesterday afternoon to find a new temporary location for the time being.

The county says that court administration is in the process of identifying court cases to be rescheduled or moved and will be in touch with individuals as they are able. Those trying to reach Steele County Probation by phone or are asked to call 507.444.7400 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. as staff transitions to a new location.

County officials haven't said when they think they'll be able to reopen the building.