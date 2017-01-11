KEYC - Over 16,000 Minnesota Households To Get High Speed Internet Acce

Over 16,000 Minnesota Households To Get High Speed Internet Access

Posted: Updated:
By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
Connect
A new round of grants is expanding high speed internet access to over 16,000 households statewide.

Lt. Governor Tina Smith and the Department of Employment and Economic Development have allocated $34 million dollars to fund 42 broadband projects across the state.

The new state funding is meant to help level the playing field for households and businesses across greater Minnesota by providing them with the same internet access as urban area residents.

Funded projects in our region include the Martin County Rural Broadband Initiative, which is being awarded $1.68 million dollars. That project will serve over 1700 households and 51 businesses. The total eligible project cost is $3.5 million with a $1.82 million dollar local match.
--KEYC NEWS 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:39:08 GMT

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    •   