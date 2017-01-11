MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Hundreds Expect to Hit The Ice For Big Bobber Fishing Contest, Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic

Chris Willaert with Visit Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about some upcoming events.

The 8th Annual Big Bobber Ice Fishing Contest takes place Saturday, February 4. It is conducted by the Minnesota State Intercollegiate Athletics Department benefiting the Maverick Scholarship Fund, and is hosted by Maverick coaches and student-athletes.

Site: The Landing - Madison Lake

Time: Opens at 10:00am for registration, hole selection, and set-up. Contest starts at 12:00pm and ends at 3:00pm. Prizes and awards presentation begin at approximately 3:30pm on-ice.

Tickets: $50 per participant for two holes. $75 per participant for two holes, two raffle tickets and one drink ticket. $40 per Take-A-Vet Fishing participant for two holes.

No refunds will be given. Limited to first 3,000 entrants.



Prizes: Determined by fish weight and time entered. All 50 prizes will be awarded at the event.

The 9th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic takes place at Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.

This year, the Pond Hockey Classic will take place on Saturday, January 28, 2017 (Adult play) and Sunday, January 29, 2017 (Youth play). 12 NiceRinks on a great pond that is sheltered from the wind.

The event is free to the public and includes viewing from the pier, a sledding hill for kids, hospitality area serving food and refreshments including beer and wine, warming houses and plenty of parking. Teams of all levels are welcome.

For more information on these and other events, or the Mankato Sports Commission visit http://visitgreatermankato.com/mankato/compete/sports-commission/