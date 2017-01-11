KEYC - Two Mankato Residents Face Public Assistance Fraud Charges

Two Mankato Residents Face Public Assistance Fraud Charges

MANKATO, Minn. -

Two Mankato residents are each facing a federal charge for conspiracy to commit public assistance fraud.

The charges were filed in December by U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger against 52-year-old Kyle Kirschman and 37-year-old Holly Bloom.

It was the result of an investigation between the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office Fraud Investigator and U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Kirschman is accused of violating Section 8 housing requirements when he rented one of two apartments in a house he owned to Bloom in 2006 but they shared both apartments for a time.

Under Section 8, it requires Bloom's apartment be her only residence and that Bloom and Kirschman not be related, but the U.S. Attorney's Office says Kirschman was an immediate family for at lease six years. 

The Attorney's Office also alleges Bloom unlawfully received SNAP and Medical Assistance benefits without listing Kirschman as part of her household.

The incident is believed to happen between 2007 and 2014.

Kirschman allegedly received $35,000 dollars in unlawful Section 8 subsidies.

Bloom is said to have received nearly $40,000 in SNAP and Medical Assistance benefits.

--KEYC News 12

