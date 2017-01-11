KEYC - Chief Justice: Iowa Legislature Not Providing Enough Money

Chief Justice: Iowa Legislature Not Providing Enough Money

The head of Iowa's court system says the Legislature is not providing enough money to sustain effective court programs that have been implemented in recent years.

Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Mark Cady made the remarks Wednesday to lawmakers, one day after Gov. Terry Branstad directed Iowa's judicial branch to cut more than $7 million from its roughly $181 million budget to plug a spending shortfall. A judicial spokesman says Cady's remarks were prepared before his office was given Branstad's recommendations.

Cady says the state has saved millions of dollars by investing in family treatment courts that handle parental rights questions and programs that keep youth out of the adult court prison system. His office is seeking about $191 million for the budget year that begins in July.

-KEYC News 12

