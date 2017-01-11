More Than 2,400 Arrested For DWIs in Minnesota Over the Holidays

Driving into a garage, hitting a squad car, and two drunk drivers in one vehicle highlight some of the dangerous incidents during the extra holiday DWI enforcement period.

More than 300 law enforcement agencies participated in the extra enforcement campaign around Minnesota on weekends and holidays from Nov. 23 – Dec. 30, according to the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS).

Results

Officers, deputies and troopers arrested 2,407 drivers for DWI; that’s compared with 2,502 DWI during last year’s holiday period campaign.

There were also 1,647 seat belt citations compared with 2,095 citations in 2015.

Drunk Driving Arrests

On New Year’s Eve, a 40-year-old man was arrested for DWI after a Jordan police officer witnessed the driver going the wrong way and coming head-on toward his squad car. The intoxicated driver had an 11-year-old boy in his car and his blood alcohol content (BAC) was .25 at the time of the arrest.

A St. Paul officer was transporting his second DWI arrest of the night to jail when he observed another vehicle driving erratically. As he stopped the vehicle, the officer witnessed the driver and the passenger switching spots. Both driver and passenger were arrested for DWI.

During an arrest, a St. Paul officer’s squad car was hit by another vehicle, which fled the scene. Officers were able to stop the vehicle and found that the driver was drunk with a .245 BAC.

In Spring Lake Park, a drunk driver drove through the garage of a residence, severely damaging the garage door and two vehicles inside. The driver fled but was eventually arrested.

DWI Arrests by Agency

During the campaign, 11 agencies reported a BAC of .30 or higher. They included:

South St. Paul (.38)

Plymouth Police Department (.34)

Carver County Sheriff's Office (.33)

Kasson Police Department (.33)

Minnesota State Patrol – District 2400 (Oakdale) (.32)

Red Lake Law Enforcement (.32)

Prior Lake Police Department (.32)

Coon Rapids Police Department (.31)

Alexandria Police Department (.30)

Polk County Sheriff's Office (.30)

Washington County Sheriff’s Office (.30)

The list of participating agencies and BAC can be found online.

In the Twin Cities metro area, agencies with the most DWI arrests during the campaign included:

MN State Patrol - District 2400 (Oakdale) - 331

MN State Patrol - District 2500 (Golden Valley) – 165

St. Paul Police Department – 61

Minneapolis Police Department – 56

Bloomington Police Department - 38

In Greater Minnesota, agencies with the most arrests included:

MN State Patrol - District 2100 (Rochester) – 60

MN State Patrol - District 2700 (Duluth) – 38

Duluth Police Department – 33

Rochester Police Department – 31

St. Cloud Police Department – 28

Coordinated Effort

The enhanced enforcement and education efforts are coordinated through the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (DPS-OTS) with overtime paid with federal funds received from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

DWI Consequences

Loss of license for up to a year, thousands of dollars in costs and possible jail time.

Repeat DWI offenders, as well as first-time offenders arrested at 0.16 and above alcohol-concentration level, must use ignition interlock in order to regain legal driving privileges or face at least one year without a driver’s license.

Offenders with three or more offenses are required to use interlock for three to six years, or they will never regain driving privileges.

Prevent Drunk Driving

Plan for a safe ride – designate a sober driver, use a cab/public transportation or stay at the location of the celebration.

Speak Up – Offer to be a designated driver, or be available to pick up a loved one anytime, anywhere.

Buckle up – the best defense against a drunk driver.

Report drunk driving – call 911 when witnessing impaired driving behavior. Be prepared to provide location, license plate number and observed dangerous behavior

-KEYC News 12