KEYC - Man Accused Of Stealing And Then Crashing Car

PALO ALTO CO., IA -

Palo Alto County Sheriff's Office says a 32-year-old Ruthven man allegedly stole a vehicle before crashing it.

Authorities say Jonathan Sutherland is accused of stealing a car on the 1300 block of Bruce Street and driving it a few blocks before he lost control of the vehicle.

It is said he hit a utility pole and drove through a yard before coming to a stop after crashing into the back wall of a garage.

The Sheriff Office states Sutherland fled the scene but was located a short time later and taken into custody.

He is facing requested charges of second-degree theft, OWI drugged first offense and driving while revoked and failure to maintain control.

The car is considered a total loss.

