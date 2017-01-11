Janna Hammes Wins Golden Apple Award

It's never a dull moment in Janna Hammes' kindergarten classroom.



"I'm constantly learning. Every child is different, every class is different, it's never boring," said Monroe Elementary School Kindergarten Teacher Janna Hammes.



That's because Ms. Hammes is always looking for creative ways to engage her students.



"They love learning about the weather and pretending they have a little microphone and they're a little celebrity for the day. It just adds a little dimension to our normal routine," said Hammes.

Whether it's assigning a daily "teacher's helper" or "line leader," Hammes allows each and every child to feel special.



"She does a great job of getting to know the students really well and her fun personality makes the kids enjoy having her in class. The parents also enjoy that she gets to know them and keep them involved in the day to day things that are going on in the classroom,"said Monroe Elementary School Principal Steve Johanson.



Whether that's teaching her students how to read and count, or simply how to tie their shoes, Mrs. Hammes strives to see all of her students reach these milestones.



"By the end of the year, they can count past 100, they can read, they know a whole bunch of site words. They can read books up to like a level D or E independently. That's what they used to do in first grade, but now they're ready to go in kindergarten," said Hammes.



It's this commitment to learning that Monroe Elementary prides itself on.

“The Monroe Pride is something we talk a lot about. Just showing the kids that they can be proud of the school,” said Johanson.

And Mrs. Hammes is making the entire school proud by earning the Golden Apple Award.



"If you ask adults do you remember kindergarten, they're just like nope I have no idea who my teacher was. I hope I can do something amazing enough in each of the year's that I teach kindergarten where they're like 'Yup. Mrs. Hammes,'" said Hammes.

