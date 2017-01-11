KEYC - Madelia Announces Roadmap For Future Development

Madelia Announces Roadmap For Future Development

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The City of Madelia announces that the city has officially launched a multi-tiered planning process to provide a roadmap for the future development of Madelia. The City of Madelia has received planning assistance from the State of Minnesota, Federal Economic Development Administration and Blandin Foundation to embark on this effort. 

Over the next 18 months, the City of Madelia will be partnering directly with the community and Region Nine Development Commission to develop three individual plans: a comprehensive plan, an economic resiliency plan, and a marketing strategy. The comprehensive plan will give the community overall goals and action steps in regards to transportation, utilities, land use, recreation and housing. The economic resiliency plan will craft strategies to diversify Madelia’s economy and allow it to prosper and grow through business retention, recruitment and job creation. The marketing strategy will help Madelia communicate more effectively and promote itself to site-selecting agencies, tourists, entrepreneurs and prospective new residents. Collectively, these plans will help establish goals and tactics to guide the community. 

To ensure the plans are in line with the core values of the community, the City of Madelia is counting on residents to participate in various information gathering events and sessions during the next 18 months. Input from residents and local business owners is key to the long-term success of these plans. 

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:39:40 GMT

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    •   