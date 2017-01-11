Walz Poised to Be Ranking Member of VA Committee

Congressman Tim Walz (D-MN) released the below statement following Rep. Mark Takano’s announcement supporting Rep. Walz’s bid to become Ranking Member. Walz is poised to become the next Ranking Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“I am humbled and grateful for the support I have received. We have work to do to ensure that every veteran has access to the benefits and care they have earned. I look forward to bringing a soldier’s perspective to the 115th Congress and working with veterans, the VA and my colleagues to uphold our nation’s promises to those who have served and sacrificed. Let’s get to work.”

“Congressman Takano is a true public servant. He has been a tireless advocate for our nation’s heroes. I know that he will continue to be a strong voice for our men and women who have served in uniform. I look forward to working closely with him and my colleagues as we move forward with reforming the VA.”

Walz is the highest ranking enlisted soldier to serve in Congress. He has served on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee since first coming to Congress in 2007 and has been a champion on behalf of those who serve. He has won critical victories on behalf of veterans, including authoring and passing the Clay Hunt Suicide Prevention Act. He has been publicly endorsed by the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), the Association of the United States Navy (AUSN), the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS), and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO) in his ranking member bid.

