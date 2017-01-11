KEYC - Walz Poised to Be Ranking Member of VA Committee

Walz Poised to Be Ranking Member of VA Committee

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Congressman Tim Walz (D-MN) released the below statement following Rep. Mark Takano’s announcement supporting Rep. Walz’s bid to become Ranking Member. Walz is poised to become the next Ranking Member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee.

“I am humbled and grateful for the support I have received. We have work to do to ensure that every veteran has access to the benefits and care they have earned. I look forward to bringing a soldier’s perspective to the 115th Congress and working with veterans, the VA and my colleagues to uphold our nation’s promises to those who have served and sacrificed. Let’s get to work.”

“Congressman Takano is a true public servant. He has been a tireless advocate for our nation’s heroes. I know that he will continue to be a strong voice for our men and women who have served in uniform. I look forward to working closely with him and my colleagues as we move forward with reforming the VA.”

Walz is the highest ranking enlisted soldier to serve in Congress. He has served on the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee since first coming to Congress in 2007 and has been a champion on behalf of those who serve. He has won critical victories on behalf of veterans, including authoring and passing the Clay Hunt Suicide Prevention Act. He has been publicly endorsed by the Iraq and Afghanistan Veterans of America (IAVA), the Association of the United States Navy (AUSN), the Enlisted Association of the National Guard of the United States (EANGUS), and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers (NACVSO) in his ranking member bid.

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:39:40 GMT

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    •   