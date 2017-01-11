Rounders Takes Action To Keep Underage Drinkers Out

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division, along with Mankato Police and Rounders Sports Bar and Grill show the amount of Fake IDs confiscated in recent months.

"We get right around 35 a month depending on the school year and things like that. The culture of underage drinking has just changed in the last couple years," says Rounders General Manager Ryan Tucker.

Having the ability to purchase fake IDs online has made this easier.

"There's sophisticated technology out there where they can come close they can make very good replicas but you're right there's features built into these IDs that make it very difficult to make it perfect but see that's where the employees come in," Minnesota Department of Public Safety Alcohol and Gambling Enforcement Division, Special Agent Terry Kelly said.

Employees are enforced to ask questions on the ID to figure out whether or not it could potentially be fake.

"If I present an ID to you and you just look at the date of birth and do the math in your head and go yup you're 21. There's more to it than that. Is it me? Is it my picture? Do the height and weight match? You can ask questions," Kelly said.

"There are also websites that my staff does if you Google the driver's license state security features that's how a lot of my staff catches fake IDs," Tucker said.

From 2011 to 2015 more than 7500 teen drivers between the ages of 13 and 20 received DWIs.

"I have a teenage daughter and I can't imagine her not coming home because herself, one of her friends or somebody else who was underage and was drinking and a tragedy happened," Kelly said.

Bar owners and staff can be held criminally and civilly liable for serving customers under 21 if the minor is injured or killed in an alcohol–related incident or if that person kills or injures someone else.

"Any night of the week you could see our officers down here on foot patrol talking to bar staff, especially the bouncers really trying to gauge perspective on what's going on in the downtown area," Mankato Department of Public Safety, Commander Matt DuRose said.

"We don't want to have to go to one more parent and say your kid is not coming home because of a tragedy that was preventable," Kelly said.

In Mankato, Brittany Kemmerer, KEYC News 12.