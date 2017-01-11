Pipe Leak Closes Steele County Courthouse

A pipe break at the Steele County Courthouse in Owatonna has forced the inter-administration staff to relocate.



County officials closed the building around 2 p.m. Tuesday after a sprinkler pipe leak on the 3rd floor damaged the ceilings and other infrastructure of the building.



"We did have to evacuate the building and then bring in crews to start doing an assessment and start cleanup, so at this point the courthouse is closed," said Laura Elvebak, Steele County Administrator.

The administrative operations and court proceedings were relocated to the Owatonna Fire Hall located at 107 West Main Street across the street from the courthouse.

Officials say the fire hall will offer space for judges, administrative staff, and two courtrooms.



"The other operations that took place out of this site is Steel County Probation and that is being temporarily relocated to the county attorney's office and then possibly looking at additional sites depending on the length of time that repairs will take," said Elvebak.



The county says that the court administration is in the process of contacting parties that have cases scheduled to be heard at the courthouse this week.



"It's too early to tell when we will reopen. There are some cosmetic things we are obviously aware of, but we will want to make sure that the infrastructure, in between the walls, the ceiling, that type of stuff is safe and then we'll be able to have the public back in the building before we would allow that," said Elvebak.



Court users with questions about their specific case should contact the Steele County District Court Administration at 507.444.7701.

