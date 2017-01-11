KEYC - Pipe Leak Closes Steele County Courthouse

Pipe Leak Closes Steele County Courthouse

Posted: Updated:
By Tom Clements, Midday Meteorologist
Connect
OWATONNA, Minn. -

A pipe break at the Steele County Courthouse in Owatonna has forced the inter-administration staff to relocate.

County officials closed the building around 2 p.m. Tuesday after a sprinkler pipe leak on the 3rd floor damaged the ceilings and other infrastructure of the building.

"We did have to evacuate the building and then bring in crews to start doing an assessment and start cleanup, so at this point the courthouse is closed," said Laura Elvebak, Steele County Administrator.

The administrative operations and court proceedings were relocated to the Owatonna Fire Hall located at 107 West Main Street across the street from the courthouse.

Officials say the fire hall will offer space for judges, administrative staff, and two courtrooms.

"The other operations that took place out of this site is Steel County Probation and that is being temporarily relocated to the county attorney's office and then possibly looking at additional sites depending on the length of time that repairs will take," said Elvebak.

The county says that the court administration is in the process of contacting parties that have cases scheduled to be heard at the courthouse this week.

"It's too early to tell when we will reopen. There are some cosmetic things we are obviously aware of, but we will want to make sure that the infrastructure, in between the walls, the ceiling, that type of stuff is safe and then we'll be able to have the public back in the building before we would allow that," said Elvebak.

Court users with questions about their specific case should contact the Steele County District Court Administration at 507.444.7701.

--KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:39:40 GMT

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    •   