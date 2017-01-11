KEYC - Former KEYC News 12 General Manager Earns Service Above Self Awa

Former KEYC News 12 General Manager Earns Service Above Self Award

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

The Greater Mankato Rotary Club has announced their 2017 winners for the Service Above Self Awards. The purpose of the award is to recognize people living and working in the community who demonstrate Rotary’s spirit of service, with an emphasis on personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping others outside of their job or profession.

Individual recipients for 2017 include Dennis Wahlstrom and Sally Coomes.

Wahlstrom is a member of the Salvation Army boards of directors,  the former General Manager of KEYC News 12 and a member of the Mankato Kiwanis Club.

Coomes is fundraising chairperson for Habit for Humanity of Southcentral Minnesota and President of the Women’s Circle of First Presbyterian Church.

The group or organization award will be presented to Dr. Greg Kutcher & Mayo Clinic Health System of Southwest Minnesota Hospice. The organization’s mission is maintaining or improving the quality of life for those with illnesses that are unlikely to be cured. They serve patients across south central Minnesota, making it possible for them to enjoy the comforts of home in their last days, and also provide caregivers with the education and skills necessary to attend to their loved ones.

The 11th Annual Greater Mankato Rotary Service Above Self award luncheon will be held on Wednesday, February 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Conference Center, 901 Raintree Rd, Mankato, MN 56001.

The Greater Mankato Rotary Club is a nonprofit organization with more than 85 members who work locally, regionally, and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, and promote peace.

The Greater Mankato Rotary Club is also a major, ongoing sponsor of the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.  

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:39:40 GMT

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...

  • Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Two Arrested After Body Found In Garage

    Saturday, July 15 2017 9:40 PM EDT2017-07-16 01:40:17 GMT
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    Police say a man and a woman have been arrested after a body was found in a St. Paul garage. Reports say that officers found the body of an adult in the garage on Friday afternoon. Police say the medical examiner is still working to determine an exact cause of death, as well as positively identify the victim, who appears to be a man. Two people who live in the home were arrested Saturday after interviews with several people. They have not been charged. The man is being held on suspici...
    •   