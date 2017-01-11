Former KEYC News 12 General Manager Earns Service Above Self Award

The Greater Mankato Rotary Club has announced their 2017 winners for the Service Above Self Awards. The purpose of the award is to recognize people living and working in the community who demonstrate Rotary’s spirit of service, with an emphasis on personal volunteer efforts and active involvement in helping others outside of their job or profession.

Individual recipients for 2017 include Dennis Wahlstrom and Sally Coomes.

Wahlstrom is a member of the Salvation Army boards of directors, the former General Manager of KEYC News 12 and a member of the Mankato Kiwanis Club.

Coomes is fundraising chairperson for Habit for Humanity of Southcentral Minnesota and President of the Women’s Circle of First Presbyterian Church.

The group or organization award will be presented to Dr. Greg Kutcher & Mayo Clinic Health System of Southwest Minnesota Hospice. The organization’s mission is maintaining or improving the quality of life for those with illnesses that are unlikely to be cured. They serve patients across south central Minnesota, making it possible for them to enjoy the comforts of home in their last days, and also provide caregivers with the education and skills necessary to attend to their loved ones.

The 11th Annual Greater Mankato Rotary Service Above Self award luncheon will be held on Wednesday, February 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Courtyard by Marriott Conference Center, 901 Raintree Rd, Mankato, MN 56001.

The Greater Mankato Rotary Club is a nonprofit organization with more than 85 members who work locally, regionally, and internationally to combat hunger, improve health and sanitation, provide education and job training, and promote peace.

The Greater Mankato Rotary Club is also a major, ongoing sponsor of the Children's Museum of Southern Minnesota.

-KEYC News 12