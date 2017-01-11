KEYC - Two Injured in Redwood County Crash

Two Injured in Redwood County Crash

Posted: Updated:
By Ashley Hanley, News Anchor/Reporter
Connect

Two people suffer non-life threatening injuries after their vehicles collide near North Hero Township in Redwood County.

A Chrysler Van, driven by 33-year-old Annalie Plaetz of West Brook, was Southbound on Redwood County road 10. A Mazda, driven by 34-year-old Nhia Yang of Walnut Grove was Westbound on US Highway 14.

 The van slid through stop sign and the vehicles collided. The crash happened around 4:00 Wednesday afternoon.

Both were wearing seatbelts.

The State Patrol was assisted on scene by Walnut Grove Fire and Ambulance, Redwood County Sheriff’s Office, Walnut Grove Police, Lamberton Police and Tracy Ambulance.

-KEYC News 12

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    One Dead After Officer-Involved Shooting

    Sunday, July 16 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-07-17 03:39:40 GMT

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

     Authorities say a woman is dead after an officer-involved shooting in southern Minneapolis. The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension released a statement Sunday saying two Minneapolis officers responded to a 911 call for a potential assault late Saturday. Exact details haven't been released, but officials say an officer at some point fired a gun, killing the woman. Officials say the officers' body cameras weren't turned on and a squad camera didn't capture the incident.  Residen..

  • Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Satanic Monument Approval Provokes Protest

    Saturday, July 15 2017 10:39 PM EDT2017-07-16 02:39:08 GMT

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

    Hundreds of protesters gathered at Belle Plaine Veterans Memorial Park following the addition of a satanic monument.  

  • One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    One Dead After Single Vehicle Crash

    Saturday, July 15 2017 4:22 PM EDT2017-07-15 20:22:03 GMT
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    Authorities say one man is dead after a single vehicle accident in Palo Alto County early Saturday morning. According to the sheriff's office,  Jacob Alan Hoffman, 27, of Graettinger, Iowa was driving his 2001 Ford F150 westbound on 290th street just before 2:30. That's when he entered the north ditch. Hoffman attempted to correct the vehicle's course of travel which resulted in rolling multiple times and coming to a stop on the roadway. Hoffman was ejected from the vehicle a...
    •   