KEYC - Minnesota Citizens Convene to Start Deciding Lawmaker Pay

Sixteen Minnesota citizens are taking up the question of how much the state's lawmakers should be paid.

The group that held its first meeting Wednesday was created as a result of voters in November deciding that a council, rather than lawmakers, should set lawmakers' salaries.

The first meeting was largely introductory. The nine men and seven women from around the state talked a lot about how Minnesota salaries compare to other states.

Minnesota's part-time legislators make about $31,000, although they get other benefits such as per diems for expenses. That hasn't changed for nearly two decades, and some members raised concerns at Wednesday's meeting that lower-income Minnesotans might be priced out of trying to hold elected office.

It's rare for a citizen body to fully control lawmaker pay.

KEYC News 12

